Seven feared killed in Rivers fresh clash

By Egufe Yafugborhi

SEVEN persons were feared killed Friday night in a clash between two rival cults in Ajakaja, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State

A community source disclosed that residents had known no peace in the community after gunmen believed to be members of a dominant cult group entered Ajakaja, shooting for hours.

It was learned that the hoodlums were countered by a rival group resulting in a gun duel which left the seven persons dead and several others wounded.

Hycent Dagbor, a resident, said fear was the order of the day in the community as the cult leaders threatened more attacks.

“It took the intervention of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, to calm the situation as the hoodlums took flight through the river side”, he narrated.

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, failed to respond to repeated calls for the police confirmation of the incident.

