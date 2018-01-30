Seven Persons Killed In Nasarawa Fresh Attack

Seven people in Kadarko Community of Keana Local Government of Nasarawa State lost their lives in a fresh Fulani Herdsmen attack today.

The killings is attributed to the revenge of 73 killed cows, harmed 18 different cows which happened on Sunday morning.

In the Tuesday assault, Yamadaga town in Kadarko people group was attacked by the suspects as ahead of schedule as 1:00 a.m. to release pandemonium.

Details Shortly.

