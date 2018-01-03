Sevilla Make Bid For Everton’s Striker Sandro

Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella has tabled an offer for Sandro, according to Radio MARCA.

Despite scoring 14 goals in 30 appearances for Malaga last term, Sandro has yet to score for Everton and hasn’t featured under Sam Allardyce.

He likes to play either alongside another striker or out wide as part of a front three and would certainly add to Sevilla’s current tally of just 20 goals from 17 games.

Valencia, and Villarreal are also interested, though it appears as though a loan for now is the most likely course of action.

