Sex Assault : Canadian ex-hostage make video court appearance on charges

CCT News

Sex Assault : Canadian ex-hostage make video court appearance on charges
Pulse Nigeria
Joshua Boyle, 34, appeared for less than five minutes at the hearing from an Ottawa detention center, wearing an orange jumpsuit and sporting a wispy beard. Published: 12:00 , Refreshed: 09:22; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail
