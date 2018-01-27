 Sex dolls: Celebrities react to emergence of robots – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sex dolls: Celebrities react to emergence of robots – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Sex dolls: Celebrities react to emergence of robots
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian 'starboy', Wizkid and popular Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, have reacted to the emergence of 'sex dolls' which has now become topical in the social media. Recently, a trend broke out all over the world on the sale of sex robots fused with
Using sex dolls is trash to me- Biodun OkeowoTheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.