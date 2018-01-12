 Sexual harassment: Caribbean University investigates ex- OAU lecturer | Nigeria Today
Sexual harassment: Caribbean University investigates ex- OAU lecturer

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Authorities of St. George’s University (SGU), a private international institution in Grenada, West Indies, said it was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against his Nigerian staff, Dr Francis Fakoya. Fakoya, a former lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, was earlier this week called out on sexual misconduct by a Facebook user Funke Dezarn.

