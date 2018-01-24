 SGF Boss Mustapha stops Minister from distributing Buhari campaign caps at FEC meeting | Nigeria Today
SGF Boss Mustapha stops Minister from distributing Buhari campaign caps at FEC meeting

Posted on Jan 24, 2018

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Wednesday stopped the Minister for Communications, Adebayo Shittu, from distributing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign caps at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. Shittu, who wore the cap himself, brought along a bag containing the caps which had the inscription ‘Continuity 19: Muhammadu […]

