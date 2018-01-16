Sh498m wall to protect Fort Jesus from tides – K24 TV
K24 TV
Sh498m wall to protect Fort Jesus from tides
NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri with NMK Director General Mzalendo Kibunjia addresses journalists at Fort Jesus in Mombasa yesterday. Photo/NDEGWA GATHUNGU. The National Land Commission (NLC) has allowed the construction of the Sh498 million wall to …
