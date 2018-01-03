ShabiOfficial Releases 2018 Collection “Luxe”

In line with the New Year celebration, Nigerian menswear brand Shabiofficial has launched a new collection for 2018 tagged Luxe.

The deftly crafted and well-tailored collection which is made up of perfectly casual luxe outfits with a high level of masculinity and refined cuts and styles are no doubt a modern approach for the very trendy man. Each piece shows the creative originality of the designer.

According to the creative director Shabi, the collection is inspired by the depiction of the new African man who is very familiar with the outside world but still try to connect to his African roots. LUXE is depicted in the panache of the new African man.

Luxe is fresh, elegant, pure and very new.

Credits

Designer: @shabiofficial

Muse: @segunlns @shabiofficial

Photography: @idrisdawodu

Shoes: @bobblebees_bespoke and @leather_n_soul

Publicist: @moafricapr

