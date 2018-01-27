Shame on you – Pastor Chris attacks Tunde Bakare again
The General Overseer of the Mountain of liberation and Miracle Ministries, a.k.a Liberation City, Pastor Chris Okafor, has again attacked Pastor, Tunde Bakare, of the Latter Rain Assembly for not speaking out on the current state of the nation. Pastor Chris noted that when former President Goodluck Jonathan was in government, Tunde Bakare led the […]
Shame on you – Pastor Chris attacks Tunde Bakare again
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!