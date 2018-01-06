Shanghai Shenhua Terminate Tevez’s Contract

Shanghai Shenhua has announced it has parted ways with Carlos Tevez, after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The veteran striker still had 12 months left on his contract, and drawn out contract negotiations led to the decision.

“The club would like to place on record our gratitude to Tevez for his contributions last season and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” read a statement.

Tevez is most likely to return to Boca Juniors, where he started his career in 2001.

The 33-year-old joined the CSL giants in 2016, but could only manage four goals in 20 appearances.

Tevez has also played for West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.

