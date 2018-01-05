Shatta Wale v Wizkid: Star Boy Arrives Ghana Unbothered by Threat (Video)

Wizkid is currently in Ghana for his first show in 2018 and he is clearly unbothered by any threat against him and his visit. Shortly after landing in the country he recorded a video in which he said, “Ghana touchdown! Guy man no fit guy guy man, dey yah”. This is possibly a subtle shade […]

The post Shatta Wale v Wizkid: Star Boy Arrives Ghana Unbothered by Threat (Video) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

