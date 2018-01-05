 Shatta Wale v Wizkid: Star Boy Arrives Ghana Unbothered by Threat (Video) | Nigeria Today
Shatta Wale v Wizkid: Star Boy Arrives Ghana Unbothered by Threat (Video)

Wizkid is currently in Ghana for his first show in 2018 and he is clearly unbothered by any threat against him and his visit. Shortly after landing in the country he recorded a video in which he said, “Ghana touchdown! Guy man no fit guy guy man, dey yah”. This is possibly a subtle shade […]

The post Shatta Wale v Wizkid: Star Boy Arrives Ghana Unbothered by Threat (Video) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

