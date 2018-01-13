 Shebaby reveals her ‘sugar daddy’ – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shebaby reveals her ‘sugar daddy’ – The Punch

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Shebaby reveals her 'sugar daddy'
The Punch
For years, Seyi Ariyo, an actress popularly known as Shebaby, has been away from the entertainment scene and in an attempt to bounce back and get her groove on, the actress decided to take some of her recent projects to London for publicity and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.