Shehu Sani berates El-Rufai, others for asking Buhari to re-contest in 2019

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani has berated the governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai, and six other governors who visited president Muhammadu Buhari in the state house on Friday asking him to contest for second term.

Senator Sani in a tweet Saturday morning wonders what El-Rufai and his ‘co-confusionist’ seek to achieve at a time when Nigerians are mourning the mind bloodletting and carnage of Fulani herdsmen. According to Sani, asking president Buhari to contest at a time like now instead of advising him on how to end the current massacre of innocent Nigerians by Fulani herdsmen is unfortunate.

Seven Governors in the Villa asking President Buhari to run at this material time when all hands should be on deck to advice or support him to end the mindless bloodletting & carnage in the country is most unfortunate.Human reasoning and human conscience where art thou?

— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 13, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

