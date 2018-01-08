Shehu Sani: Enough blood has been shed, this is how to stop Fulani Herdsmen massacre

Senator representing Kaduna central in the national assembly, Shehu Sani, says a minute silence, condolence and condemnation will not stop recent killings in the country by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

Sani made this known on Saturday in a statement on twitter. He said the only way to stop the killing is to do these five things :

1. Stop Protecting them

2. Stop politicizing them

3. Stop Paying them

4. Stop prevaricating on them

5. Stop Pampering them.

He lamented the inability of the Buhari’s administration to acts and put an end to the bloodbath currently going on in the country.

The mindless bloodletting & mass murder going on in parts of the north west & north Central is not getting the deserved attention & action from the FG.Enough blood has been shed to colour the Benue and Niger Rivers.A minute silence,condolences,condemnation & Prayers not enough.

— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 5, 2018

