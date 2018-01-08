 Shehu Sani: Enough blood has been shed, this is how to stop Fulani Herdsmen massacre | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shehu Sani: Enough blood has been shed, this is how to stop Fulani Herdsmen massacre

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Lead, News, Politics | 0 comments

Shehu Sani: Enough blood has been shed, this is how to stop Fulani Herdsmen massacre

Senator representing Kaduna central in the national assembly, Shehu Sani, says a minute silence, condolence and condemnation will not stop recent killings in the country by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

Sani made this known on Saturday in a statement on twitter. He said the only way to stop the killing is to do these five things :

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

1. Stop Protecting them
2. Stop politicizing them
3. Stop Paying them
4. Stop prevaricating on them
5. Stop Pampering them.

He lamented the inability of the Buhari’s administration to acts and put an end to the bloodbath currently going on in the country.

The mindless bloodletting & mass murder going on in parts of the north west & north Central is not getting the deserved attention & action from the FG.Enough blood has been shed to colour the Benue and Niger Rivers.A minute silence,condolences,condemnation & Prayers not enough.

— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 5, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.