She’s his muse! Ciara rocks long braids as she sizzles in tropical bikini photoshoot by husband Russell Wilson – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
She's his muse! Ciara rocks long braids as she sizzles in tropical bikini photoshoot by husband Russell Wilson
Daily Mail
Ciara has shared more sexy snaps taken by her football player husband Russell Wilson, who is clearly a very talented photographer. Following the collection of saucy bedroom snaps, the singer uploaded some stunning bikini images on Thursday. The 32-year …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!