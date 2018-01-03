Shiri mulls three agric policy initiatives – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Shiri mulls three agric policy initiatives
The Herald
Government is working on three agricultural policy initiatives to boost productivity and increase the sector's foreign currency generation. This was disclosed by Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Chief Air Marshal (Retired) Perrance …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!