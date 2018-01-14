‘Shithole’ comment; A wake up call for African leaders – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
'Shithole' comment; A wake up call for African leaders
GhanaWeb
Obviously, the truth is bitter, and when spoken, stirs controversy, attracts insults, generates arguments and hypocritical interpretations, mostly from people who are affected by it. A quintessence of this is what is happening now across the world …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!