‘Shithole’ comment; A wake up call for African leaders – GhanaWeb



GhanaWeb 'Shithole' comment; A wake up call for African leaders

GhanaWeb

Obviously, the truth is bitter, and when spoken, stirs controversy, attracts insults, generates arguments and hypocritical interpretations, mostly from people who are affected by it. A quintessence of this is what is happening now across the world …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

