Nigerian Shi’ite leader, rumoured dead, makes first public appearance in two years – Reuters
|
The Punch
|
Nigerian Shi'ite leader, rumoured dead, makes first public appearance in two years
Reuters
ABUJA (Reuters) – The leader of Nigeria's Shi'ite Muslim sect, rumoured to have died in detention, made his first public appearance in two years on Saturday, after police arrested dozens of members of the group during protests calling for his release …
