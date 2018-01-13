 Nigerian Shi’ite leader, rumoured dead, makes first public appearance in two years – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Shi’ite leader, rumoured dead, makes first public appearance in two years – Reuters

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Nigerian Shi'ite leader, rumoured dead, makes first public appearance in two years
Reuters
ABUJA (Reuters) – The leader of Nigeria's Shi'ite Muslim sect, rumoured to have died in detention, made his first public appearance in two years on Saturday, after police arrested dozens of members of the group during protests calling for his release
Ailing Nigerian Shiite leader makes rare public appearanceDaily Mail
Shiites leader, El-Zakzaky comes out amid death rumors [PHOTOS]Daily Post Nigeria
Buhari's son secretly in Germany for treatment but Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife seriously ill and still in jailAhlul Bayt News Agency: Providing Shia News (press release)
The Eagle Online –Ripples Nigeria –TVC News –TheCable
all 27 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.