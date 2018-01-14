Shock as evil labourer machetes supervisor to steal coworkers’ salary

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Jacob Monday, a labourer in a rice plantation in Alabata village, for reportedly attacking and robbing his supervisor, Monday Dare, when he came to pay the salary of the workers on the 19th December 2017. Jacob was arrested in Kabba, Kogi State on 2nd January 2018, two […]

The post Shock as evil labourer machetes supervisor to steal coworkers’ salary appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

