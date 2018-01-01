 Shock as Footballer Beat Referee To Death For Showing Him a Red Card During Match | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shock as Footballer Beat Referee To Death For Showing Him a Red Card During Match

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Weird News/Gist, World | 0 comments

A referee named Jose Valdemar Hernandez Capetillo, has died in hospital in Mexico after being attacked by a player he red-carded during a match. According to a report by The Sun News, Jose Valdemar Hernandez Capetillo lost his fight for life after spending a week in a coma. He was rushed unconscious to hospital in […]

The post Shock as Footballer Beat Referee To Death For Showing Him a Red Card During Match appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.