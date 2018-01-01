Shock as Footballer Beat Referee To Death For Showing Him a Red Card During Match

A referee named Jose Valdemar Hernandez Capetillo, has died in hospital in Mexico after being attacked by a player he red-carded during a match. According to a report by The Sun News, Jose Valdemar Hernandez Capetillo lost his fight for life after spending a week in a coma. He was rushed unconscious to hospital in […]

The post Shock as Footballer Beat Referee To Death For Showing Him a Red Card During Match appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

