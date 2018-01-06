Shock over prominent lawyer’s death few days after celebrating SAN induction

Bayelsa State, was yesterday thrown into mourning following the sudden death of a newly-inducted Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Francis Egele.

Egele, an illustrious son of the state, who hailed from Okoroba in Ogbia Local Government Area, reportedly breathed his last on Friday morning.

The prominent lawyer was said to have died in his late 50s.

The lawyer held a Thanksgiving in Yenagoa, last Sunday, to appreciate God for joining the ranks of SANs last year.

Sources said he developed complications arising from High Blood Pressure and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, where he died later.

Egele, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa, in October last year, urged the state government to appoint new judges in order to quicken dispensation of justice in the state.

A former Commissioner for Information in the state, Chief Nathan Egba, expressed shock over the death and said he attended the Thanksgiving on Sunday.

“This is really shocking and sad. I attended the Thanksgiving and many dignitaries also did. Former President Goodluck Jonathan was there too. After the event, he sent me a text message to thank me for honouring his

