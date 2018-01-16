 Shocking!!! Man robs bank, uses money to buy engagement ring – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shocking!!! Man robs bank, uses money to buy engagement ring – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Shocking!!! Man robs bank, uses money to buy engagement ring
Information Nigeria
A man has been arrested by the police, for allegedly robbing two banks of thousands of dollars, which he is believed to have used to buy an engagement ring for his fiancée, police said. The Ohio man walked into the Fifth Third Bank in Trenton on
Man Robs Bank To Buy Girlfriend Expensive Engagement Ring360Nobs.com

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.