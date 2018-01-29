 SHOCKING:Man divorces wife for sex doll – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
SHOCKING:Man divorces wife for sex doll – Daily Trust

SHOCKING:Man divorces wife for sex doll
A 39-year-old man from Botswana known as Paellas Mohule, has divorced his legal wife for a sex doll he recently bought from the United States. According to him, women were just after his money and usually had diseases which made him prefer a doll
