 Shoreline raises $530 million to increase crude output
Shoreline raises $530 million to increase crude output

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Indigenous upstream oil and gas firm, Shoreline Energy has sealed a $530 million financing deal which will enable it increase its  crude oil production by about 100%. Bloomberg reports, Shoreline will seek to boost production to between 80,000 and 100,000 barrels a day this year, Chief Executive Officer Kola Karim said. The company currently pumps about […]

The post Shoreline raises $530 million to increase crude output appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

