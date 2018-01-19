Shoreline raises $530 million to increase crude output

Indigenous upstream oil and gas firm, Shoreline Energy has sealed a $530 million financing deal which will enable it increase its crude oil production by about 100%. Bloomberg reports, Shoreline will seek to boost production to between 80,000 and 100,000 barrels a day this year, Chief Executive Officer Kola Karim said. The company currently pumps about […]

The post Shoreline raises $530 million to increase crude output appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

