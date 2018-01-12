#ShotonZero5 Checkout Amazing Pictures of Lagos Captured with Infinix Zero 5

The Infinix Zero 5 and Zero 5 pro has been praised for its camera qualities, the new Infinix smartphone comes with 21 Mega pixel camera on its Dual rear cameras and 10x optical zoom to capture distant images in real time.

Infinix introduced the #Shotonzero5 campaign in Nigeria to capture the amazing scenery in Nigeria’s largest city shortly after capturing the best of Dubai with the Infinix Zero 5. The campaign took Infinix Zero 5 and mobile photography expert ‘Adewale Yusuf’ to the streets of Lagos as he captured Day and Night using the Zero 5.

See beautiful pictures of Lagos #Shotonzero5 by Adewale Yusuf

Check out more pictures from the #Shotonzero5 campaign on Infinix Nigeria’s Facebook page here. Also read mobile photography tips curated by Infinix on how to capture the best shots on your phone @Infinixnigeria twitter timeline.

The post #ShotonZero5 Checkout Amazing Pictures of Lagos Captured with Infinix Zero 5 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

