Sierra Leoneons Share Memories of Civil War on Anniversary – Voice of America
|
Voice of America
|
Sierra Leoneons Share Memories of Civil War on Anniversary
Voice of America
Saturday marks a grim time in Sierra Leone's history. On Jan. 6, 1999, civil war officially arrived on the doorsteps of Freetown, Sierra Leone's capital. Rebels invaded the city and began to torture, rape, amputate limbs and massacre the city's …
Unsafe abortions cause high maternal death rate in Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone mudslide survivors living back in danger zone
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!