Sihle Zikalala steps in as race row over township burials heats up – Independent Online
Independent Online
Sihle Zikalala steps in as race row over township burials heats up
DURBAN – WITH threats and tempers flaring among local funeral operators, KZN MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Sihle Zikalala called for calm but also acknowledged that the industry needed to be transformed. Zikalala …
