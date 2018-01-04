Simeone: Costa And Vitolo Key To Atletico’s Progress

Diego Simeone has faith in Diego Costa and Vitolo and believes they will play a role in the club’s growth.

Both players have been allowed to register with Atletico, after their transfer ban was lifted.

Costa made an appearance off the bench in the 4-0 win over Leida in the Copa del Rey, and scored within five minutes of his introduction, however, he is under supervision after sustaining a knee injury from scoring.

And Simeone is confident Costa can have a positive impact on the club he helped to the La Liga title in 2013-14.

“With the arrival of Vitolo and Costa we are looking to grow,” Simeone told a post-match news conference.

“We are looking to continue improving and hopefully we will achieve it with the players we had, adding two top players, and hopefully the two will settle as quickly as possible.

“The team reacted very well to the first 20 minutes of Lleida, we had a good first half, we had the chance to generate chances against a team that competed very well, and in the second half, the entry of Costa and [Antoine] Griezmann gave us greater offensive power.

“Costa’s arrival generates enthusiasm, Vitolo’s entrance as well, although little by little it will be necessary to adapt the team, this is the way.”

“Costa’s introduction gave us what we need from him: speed, strength and physicality, but in the first half, Torres and [Kevin] Gameiro responded very well at the start of Lleida, and on the second goal they did very well,” Simeone said.

“It was a combination between [Yannick] Carrasco, Gameiro and Torres, which we are excited about, and I’m happy with the team’s feelings

“We have lots of competition in the squad. Some players will go from the stands to the pitch. That shouldn’t surprise anyone.”

