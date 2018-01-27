Simi, Davido’s brother, blast Nigerians supporting Taxify driver for allegedly assaulting of actress Dorcas
Nigerian Singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, and Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke have blasted Nigerians for supporting Taxify driver, Henry Nnaemeka, who allegedly abducted actress Dorcas Shola Fapson. Recall that the actress on Thursday narrated how she was almost raped and abducted by a taxify driver. Simi, on her Twitter, called out Nigerians, […]
Simi, Davido’s brother, blast Nigerians supporting Taxify driver for allegedly assaulting of actress Dorcas
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!