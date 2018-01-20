 Simi Plays Bridesmaid At Her 52 Years Old Mum’s Wedding (WATCH VIDEO) | Nigeria Today
Simi Plays Bridesmaid At Her 52 Years Old Mum’s Wedding (WATCH VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has shown a huge support to her mum who recently got married the second time by playing the role of bridesmaid at the wedding.

According to reports Simi’s mum found love again after living as a single mother since the singer was at the age of 9.

Here is the video from their wedding below;

Singer Simi is the Chief bridesmaid as her mom marries for the 2nd time

