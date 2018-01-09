 Singapore’s ArtScience Museum to host biggest street art retrospective in the region – Star2.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singapore’s ArtScience Museum to host biggest street art retrospective in the region – Star2.com

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Star2.com

Singapore's ArtScience Museum to host biggest street art retrospective in the region
Star2.com
Singaporean artist Farizwan Fajari felt tremors of guilt while painting an SBS bus for the ArtScience Museum's upcoming exhibition of street art. “I knew we had permission to do this, but I was still nervous,” says the 38-year-old, who signs his work
Celebrating Outstanding Glass Artists Who Happen to Be WomenHyperallergic
Springfield Art Museum celebrates 90th birthdayChristian County Headliner News
Datebook: Art about memory, sculptural bears and a show devoted to art crimeLuxora Leader
PR Newswire (press release) –Greeneville Sun –ArtfixDaily –Billionaire BLLNR | Singapore
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.