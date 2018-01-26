Singer Bosslady Accuse Pasuma’s Manager, Mathew Ididowo Of Sexual Harassment

A self acclaimed Nigeria female singer, Bosslady has accused Yoruba singer, Pasuma’s manager of sexual harassment and have threatened to sue him to court. Mr. Mathew Ididowo haven’t replied to the allegation yet but here is what Bosslady shared on Instagram.

Dear Nigerians pls I need ur help on this. This guy @matthew ididowo (alh pasuma’s manager) has definitely been doing this for long but he has messed with the wrong person cos I won’t be quiet on this. I didn’t want to say this out but my life and safety is at stake that’s part of d reason I had to post late coz I’m aving a sleepless night.

I went with one of my big mummies @alhaja S. Gold(one of d biggest Alaba int’l marketer ND 1st to invite pasuma to ojo town) to Pasuma’s office at Omole so as 2 meet on d fee 4 d ft of alh pasuma 4 remix of my song(figagbaga) we were later made to know that alhpasuma was busy with some impromptu meetings nd we might nt see him dat day so someone was sent to come pick us to where MATTHEW IDIDOWO was so we can seal deals with him as the other marketer we picked while coming too also came for business.

As expected, the three of us went together.when we got to where Matthew was, we greeted him ND he hardly responded though that seemed normal there were quite a number of pple (mostly male) there since it was a site .since he won’t give audience privately, we started stating our reasons of visit. I xplained that I wanted a doet/collaboration with Pasuma ND the first thing he said was “what’s d colour of my underwear ‘I felt offended but still kept my cool nd cautioned him that I was a married woman nd I don’t take such talks for fun.

He said my marriage is bull shot nd my ring is fake. He laughed ND mocked me in d midst of all the men and said ‘PASUMA”will never sleep with someone like me more dan once that I should take my pu**y elsewhere .he laughed again still making jest of me ND said its a must either I like it or nt he’ll get a particular ‘kazeem” to sleep with me by all means ND he ll give me 400k.Alhaja S. Gold too cautioned him ND he insultd d woman,ND he told me to watch my back dat Kazeem is coming 4 me. I left I FEEL SCARED, PLS TELL HIM 2 PROVIDE D KAZEEM (cos I don’t know him) apologize ND assure my safety within 7 days or we meet in COURT! I Respect ‘alh Pasuma” a lot as a father dats y I’m a bit patient nw cos he’s nt aware of what MATTHEW did. But I’ve contacted my Lawyer cos I fear for my LIFE ND WOMANHOOD!!