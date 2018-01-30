Singer Olamide aka Baddo Has Lost His Dear Mother To The Cold Hands Of Death
Nigeria rapper Olamide aka Badoo has lost his lovely mother today being the 30th of January, 2018 which happens to be his son’s, Batifeori Maximiliano Adedeji’s third birthday.
He announced her death with a black Instagram post and wrote the below info…
