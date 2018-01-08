 Singer Omawumi’s grand traditional wedding to hold this weekend (details) – Gistmaster (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer Omawumi’s grand traditional wedding to hold this weekend (details) – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

Singer Omawumi's grand traditional wedding to hold this weekend (details)
Gistmaster (blog)
Singer Omawumi and her husband, Tosin Yusuf, will have their traditional wedding at Omawumi's home town in Delta state this weekend. The couple who have two children together, had a registry wedding in January 2015. Looks like her people want her to be

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.