 Singer Seyi Shay Goes Completely Topless In Recent Photos Leaked On Social Media – (+18) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer Seyi Shay Goes Completely Topless In Recent Photos Leaked On Social Media – (+18)

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Nigeria singer and writer Seyi Shay have taken her fans by surprise as she emulates American idol and go completely topless in the recent photos shared on social media. Needless to say, she is a goddess and I wonder what Nigerians think about her recent topless photos.
It was however gathered that these photos are behind the scene shots from her latest music video ‘BIA’ shot by Clarence Peters in Lagos.
Well, tell us what you think..

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.