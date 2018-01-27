Singer Simi Blasts People Calling Actress Dorcas Fapson A Liar Over Taxify Driver Saga

Singer Simi has called out those calling Actress Dorcas on her statements on the alleged kidnap/rape issue.. The singer has bashed folks especially ladies who are criticizing Dorcas even after she released evidences, that showed an “alleged attack”.

Simi tagged these set of folks as “people with bullshit mentality”. Here’s what she wrote;

“I don’t know what kind of bullshit mentality will cause someone to watch those videos and decide to talk trash abt Dorcas. I don’t give a poo abt the details that u have a problem with. U’re full of poo. Especially if u’re a chic and decided to bash her. U’re full of poo!”





Then she continued: “I’m not asking anyone not to believe what they want – but nobody was there but the 2 of them. If someone is in trouble, this will only drive them to keep it to themselves. Don’t drag anybody for filth, cos u were not there. It is wrong. Even if don’t want to hear it, it is wrong!”



