Singer Tekno blasts fan who called him out on his wrong spelling – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Singer Tekno blasts fan who called him out on his wrong spelling
Information Nigeria
Nigerian singer and music producer Tekno has just replied a fan who called him out on his wrong spelling. Apparently, in the new year, the trend has continued, as Nigeria's Singer/Producer Tekno bashed a follower who tried to point out his wrong …
Tekno Hits Back At Follower On Instagram
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!