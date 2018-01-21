Singer, Toby Grey Declares She Can Marry A Poor Man Only On One Condition

Its true that women all over the world come with various great needs, and more often than not, they require support from the opposite sex. This, and many other reasons, may be why most of them won’t settle for a poor man but budding singer thinks otherwise.

Toby Grey, born Tobiloba Mariam Adeyemi, who recently featured 9ice and Skales on her latest single ‘Konibaje’ has a different perspective.

According to her: Being rich is not all about money. She posits that she can marry a poor man who has no money but rich in other areas.

“You know a rich man can be poor in knowledge and money is not something that people cannot have. Knowledge or let me say commonsense is something that is really hard to acquire. If he is poor in commonsense, then it’s a NO but if he is poor in money, it doesn’t mean he can’t be rich in money. So, of course I can marry a poor man if he is very rich in every other thing,” she quips.

To her, what is most important in a romantic relationship goes beyond sex and explains what matters most to her. “If the partners are not in it for a long term relationship, then the goal is a bit dicey. If it’s not for the long term, many people will choose sex and money because it’s temporal.

But if it’s for the long term and you are planning to get married to this person, then love is the most important thing because the end of the day when everything fades, the only thing you will have left is the love and the friendship you started with. I learnt that from my parents. At the end of the day, love fades but friendship remains.

I even think you are missing something; it should be love, friendship, sex or money. Friendship is the most important thing to me,” she says.