Sirleaf, Adesina, Aig-Imoukhuede, others discuss migration in Africa

The President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in Monrovia, on Monday, chaired a high-level panel that discussed migration in Africa alongside the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the Chairman of Coronation Capital, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and other eminent persons.

The High-level Panel on Migration (HLPM) was established at the Ninth Joint Annual Meetings of the African Union Specialised Technical Committee on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration and the Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, which took place in Addis Ababa in April 2016.

The overall objective of the Panel is to affirm Africa’s commitment to global objectives and values on migration and harness migration for Africa’s development in the context of international cooperation.

The Panel was composed of 15 eminent persons, all appointed in their own capacity. They included representatives of government, the private sector, academia and civil society.

Members were drawn from Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. Participants at the meeting included the UN Under-Secretary General and Executive Secretary of the ECA, Dr. Vera Songwe; the Deputy Executive Secretary, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok; the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Norway H.E. Knut Vollebaek; the founder of the African Diaspora Network in the USA, Ms. Almaz Negash; Ms. Danisa E. Baloyi, Black Business Counsel, South Africa; and Assistant Director General and Regional Director for Africa, International Labour Organisation, Ms. Cynthia Samuel-Olonjowon.

President Sirleaf will continue to chair the HLPM until July 2018, when the Panel shall submit its report to the Assembly of African Union Heads of State.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

