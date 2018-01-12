 Six Nigerian-owned guest houses burnt in S/Africa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Six Nigerian-owned guest houses burnt in S/Africa

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

The Nigerian Union in South Africa say six guest houses owned by their members were burnt during attacks against Nigerians in Rustenburg, North West Province of South Africa. Mr Paul Nwanedo, chairman of the union in the Province, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Rustenburg, on Thursday that the attackers beat a woman and her child. “ These attacks began on Sunday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.