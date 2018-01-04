Six Parties to Contest Taraba Assembly By-election

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Six political parties have fielded candidates for the January 13, Ardo Kola State constituency by-election in Taraba State.

According to a document signed by the Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Augusta C Ogakwu and released by the legal department of the Commission, the candidates include, Patrick P Kini, ACPN; Sanusi Usman J, All Progressives Congress (APC); and Abdulshafa’at Matthias Dame, APDA.

Others are Tukur Jibril, DPP; Dominic Azinang Bukumi, (PDP) and Sajo Haruna Mohammed, (SDP).

The Ardo Kola State constituency seat became vacant following the passing away of the member representing the constituency in the state assembly sometime last year.

INEC has already mobilised and trained staff for the exercise, urging voters in the constituency to turn up with their permanent voters’ card to vote at the polling units where they were registered.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

