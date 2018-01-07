 Six persons Arrested Over Alleged Killings in Nasarawa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Six persons Arrested Over Alleged Killings in Nasarawa

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Six persons believed to be killers of three in Abuagu village of Awe local government area of Nasarawa state, following the ongoing skirmishes between suspected Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Benue state. Interim Management Committee chairman, Awe local government area of the state, Hudu Tafida, who disclosed this to journalists in Awe, said that six […]

The post Six persons Arrested Over Alleged Killings in Nasarawa appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.