Six Weeks After, Imo Ministry Of Happiness Has No Office

A month and a half after Imo State Governor, Rochas set up the Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment headed by his sister, Ogechi Ololo, the service is yet to secure an office.

Correspondingly, Ololo is yet to get extra staff drafted to her to fabricate the new service.

She is as yet working from her office as Deputy Chief of Staff (Domestic) and utilizing her previous staff which is somewhat more than about six.

In any case, there are signs that the Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment, which many accept to have been built up by official fiat, is influencing game plan to secure office to space at the Trade and Investment Center, new Owerri.

Not a couple of people trust the service may have been set up to encourage appropriation of materials for ‘stomach framework’ and may, all things considered, not require the whole extent of staff required by an all out government service.

By and by, there are no chiefs and no Permanent Secretary sent to the Ministry. In that capacity, it might be a tough errand drafting government laborers, whose activity title and particular must be spelt out, to the service.

Moreover, it is as yet unverifiable the extent of the budgetary arrangements for the new service and what is the service’s corporate goal for the 2018 monetary year.

Talking on the Ministry, Aku Obidinma who is the Coordinator of Imo People’s Action for Democracy, IPAD, stated that: “From the very beginning, that service was a stratagem. Having made such a great amount of despondency in the state with an approaching challenge sorted out by IPAD in progress in December, he raced into making the service as a mental control of the general population.”

For the National Organizing Secretary of the recently shaped Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), Engr. Guarantee Digos, the development of the service was a mishandle of office by the representative, as the workplace was all the more a result of motivation than it was of cautious thought.

He stated: “For all I know, that office fills no significant need to the state. It’s only an offbeat creation to benefit the voracious desires of the main family.

Ogechi Ololo has additionally been advanced and the motivation behind the service has been served. On the off chance that you are sitting tight to anything else past utilizing the workplace to dispense political support to friends, you will hold up until the end of time.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

