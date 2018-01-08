SKARA TOKEN SALE PIONEERS NEW VIDEO GAMES & ESPORTS BUSINESS MODEL

Investors invited to participate in €10m token sale to fund the ambitious expansion of the SKARA – The Blade Remains multiplayer combat game franchise

Unique opportunity to engage with game that already has 350k users and a wider SKARA IP that encompasses eSports, blockchain-based in-game betting and book publishing

SKARA, developer and publisher of the eponymous free-to-play competitive team-based melee combat game, has announced a token sale that promises to introduce both innovative gameplay and disrupt established business models for video game publishers.

The company has created SKARAT (SKARA Token), an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which can be traded on the open market.

SKARA aims to raise a maximum of €5m during the pre-sale period, which is open now until January 21st, 2018.

The Token Sale itself will start January 23rd, 2018 at 5 pm CET (11 am ET) – The hard cap, and the absolute greatest amount of funds SKARA will raise, is €10m.

SKARA’S ultimate aim is to use SKARAT to introduce a new gameplay mechanic to players and to shake up the way in-game currencies have been used historically in the video games industry.

SKARA has adopted blockchain technology to decentralise the in-game economy, allowing players to keep real ownership of their hard-earned in-game assets, including SKARATS, safely and securely outside of the game’s control.

This disrupts the prevailing model whereby games publishers reap the rewards of in-game transactions, pushing gamers towards risky black markets if they want to cash in on their hard work.

As such, SKARA players will be free to buy, sell or trade these assets for a profit in external markets, such as Counterparty, where SKARA has already placed some of these assets, which are already being traded.

SKARA is also making it possible for players to win monetary prizes and for spectators to bet, all within the game.

And the opportunity for investors is enormous. Since inception in 2012, the Alpha release of SKARA – The Blade Remains has clocked up more than 30 awards, 350,000+ installs via the market-leading Steam PC games platform and tens of thousands of in-game transactions.

2018 will be a pivotal year for the franchise, with key roadmap developments to include:-

The multiplayer version going into Beta on January 23 rd via Steam

via Steam The introduction of SKARAT cryptocurrency – Token Sale begins on January 23 rd

The January launch of the first novel based in the SKARA universe via book publisher Planeta

The creation of a SKARA eSports league, beginning March

Competitive tournaments with SKARAT prizes

An in-game betting platform

A companion mobile offering

A series of single-player games

Releaser of the game on console platforms

In-game trading of assets

A team of 20 are currently working on realising the game’s product roadmap.

Skara Co-Founder Cesar Ortega said: “Game economies are big and getting bigger. Accessing those economies requires a black market or a powerful intermediary that absorbs all the profit. Blockchain can disrupt that.”

“Some of our players have put hundreds of precious hours into perfecting their fighting style. Time is valuable, should be rewarded and games have tried rewarding their players in various ways. But until now turning that time into something valuable has required bending the rules.”

“We believe that our SKARAT token sale offers investors a unique and exciting opportunity to engage with an already established IP. We are eager to explore with them the infinite possibilities that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology have to offer.”

Learn more about the SKARA token sale and download the White Paper here: https://www.skaratoken.com

Learn more about SKARA – The Blade Remains here: https://playskara.com

Watch the SKARA – The Blade Remains token sale video here:

About Skara

Skara is a Free-to-Play competitive team-based melee combat game for up to 6 players set in a fantasy world. Skara is now available for PC on the Steam Store. Easy to learn, hard to master, only the best can be legendary, remembered forever in Skara lore. Will you be among the next Skara heroes? For more information, visit https://playskara.com

About the Skara token sale

A SKARAT (SKARA Token) is an ERC20 cryptocurrency that represents a unit of value that will be created to self-govern our business model, empowering SKARA users to interact with other products, while facilitating the distribution and sharing of rewards and benefits to all of our community and stakeholders.

SKARA Token Pre-Sale will end on 21st January 2018 at 5 pm CET (11 am ET) when the Token Sale starts. SKARA Token Sale starts on 23rd January 2018 at 5 pm CET (11 am ET). It will end on 23rd February 2018 at 5 pm CET (11 am ET) or when the CAP is reached. There will be a total maximum of 20,000,000 SKARA tokens.

Press Contacts

Stuart O’Brien – Mimram Media

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7732 114 067

Cesar Ortega

Co-Founder – SKARA

[email protected]

