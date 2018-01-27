 Skiibii: Skibobo feat. D’tunes [Music] | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Skiibii: Skibobo feat. D’tunes [Music]

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Skiibii is out with a brand new single and this one is called “Skibobo”. The More Grace Music World boss and lead act started his own label towards the end of last year after leaving Five Star Music He launched his label with the hit song “Ogume” and it seems he has finally found his […]

Skiibii: Skibobo feat. D’tunes [Music]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.