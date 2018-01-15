Sky Sports reporter: Brazilian’s agents in London ahead of proposed Arsenal move – The Sport Review

Sky Sports reporter: Brazilian's agents in London ahead of proposed Arsenal move

The Sport Review

Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that Malcom's agents were in London over the weekend amid reports that Arsenal could be set to swoop for the Bordeaux winger. There have been widespread reports linking Arsenal with a move to sign the 20-year-old Brazilian …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

