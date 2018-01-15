 Sky Sports reporter: Brazilian’s agents in London ahead of proposed Arsenal move – The Sport Review | Nigeria Today
Sky Sports reporter: Brazilian’s agents in London ahead of proposed Arsenal move – The Sport Review

Sky Sports reporter: Brazilian's agents in London ahead of proposed Arsenal move
Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that Malcom's agents were in London over the weekend amid reports that Arsenal could be set to swoop for the Bordeaux winger. There have been widespread reports linking Arsenal with a move to sign the 20-year-old Brazilian

