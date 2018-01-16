Slay queen who plans to use her baby daddy for rituals just for iPhoneX gets caught – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Slay queen who plans to use her baby daddy for rituals just for iPhoneX gets caught

Information Nigeria

A slay queen who apparently was not too happy with her life and planned to use her baby daddy for rituals has been caught. According to the story the couple have been together for over seven years and even have a 3-year-old son, but the lady was not …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

