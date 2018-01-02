Slum Invasion: Bread Seller Turned Super Model Goes Back to the Slums to Feed the Poor – Ghafla!



Ghafla! Slum Invasion: Bread Seller Turned Super Model Goes Back to the Slums to Feed the Poor

Ghafla!

One time bread seller turned super model, Olajumoke Oni Breadi as she is fondly called has decided to extend a helping hand to the poor during these holidays. The super model as a way of reaching out to the poor goes back to feed them. This according …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

