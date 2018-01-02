Slum Invasion: Bread Seller Turned Super Model Goes Back to the Slums to Feed the Poor – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
Slum Invasion: Bread Seller Turned Super Model Goes Back to the Slums to Feed the Poor
Ghafla!
One time bread seller turned super model, Olajumoke Oni Breadi as she is fondly called has decided to extend a helping hand to the poor during these holidays. The super model as a way of reaching out to the poor goes back to feed them. This according …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!