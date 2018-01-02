 Smart lock startup Otto hits the brakes just a few weeks from launch | Nigeria Today
Smart lock startup Otto hits the brakes just a few weeks from launch

The startup behind the Otto smart lock has suspended operations after a company withdrew an acquisition offer. There is still a chance it could one day ship, as Otto says it’s currently evaluating its options.

The post Smart lock startup Otto hits the brakes just a few weeks from launch appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

