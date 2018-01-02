Smart lock startup Otto hits the brakes just a few weeks from launch

The startup behind the Otto smart lock has suspended operations after a company withdrew an acquisition offer. There is still a chance it could one day ship, as Otto says it’s currently evaluating its options.

The post Smart lock startup Otto hits the brakes just a few weeks from launch appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

